India Is Rapidly Developing Its Pharmaceutical Industry

India is undertaking a major restructuring of its pharmaceutical industry, gradually shifting from the production of inexpensive generic drugs to high-value-added therapies, complex chemical compounds and advanced manufacturing technologies. The change is expected to increase demand for specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical raw materials, as well as create new opportunities for chemical product manufacturers, The Economic Times reports.

The main drivers of the transformation are growing demand for medicines to treat diabetes, metabolic diseases and cancer, rising pharmaceutical exports and the country’s drive to limit its dependence on Chinese supplies.

According to IQVIA data, in September 2026 the Indian pharmaceutical market grew by 17.1% year on year, recording its strongest monthly increase in the past three years. The segment of GLP-1 drugs, used to treat diabetes and obesity, is particularly dynamic. According to Pharmarack, their sales increased by 72% in value terms and now account for 13% of India’s diabetes medicine market.

Expanding the production of more complex medicines requires new investments in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), specialized chemical intermediates, automation and precision manufacturing technologies.

One of the main challenges facing India’s industry remains its dependence on imported raw materials. In the 2024–2025 financial year, the country imported key drug substances and active pharmaceutical ingredients worth approximately $4.35 billion, with China accounting for 73.71% of that value.

According to estimates cited in industry analyses, Chinese active pharmaceutical ingredients are 35–40% cheaper than their Indian counterparts. This creates a serious challenge for local manufacturers, which must simultaneously increase production capacity and remain competitive.

The government in New Delhi is supporting the process through programs to encourage domestic production. By June 2026, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program for the pharmaceutical sector had attracted investment commitments worth 46,744 crore rupees, or approximately 467 billion rupees.

Under the specialized program for the production of key drug substances, 5,210.74 crore rupees have been invested, while 39 manufacturing projects have already become operational.

Among the companies expanding their capacity is Jubilant Ingrevia. Its Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Jain, says the company has invested approximately 20 billion rupees over the past three years in new production facilities covering 35 technology platforms.

The investments include smart manufacturing systems optimized through artificial intelligence, as well as increased use of green energy. The company plans for more than 35% of its energy consumption to be supplied by renewable sources.

The shift toward more complex drug molecules is also creating prospects for India’s chemical industry. Demand is expected to grow for highly specialized chemical compounds, solvents, reagents and intermediates used in the production of modern medicines.

Technologies for producing peptide drugs, oligonucleotides, radiopharmaceuticals and novel cancer therapies are particularly promising. According to an analysis by ETChemicals, more than 90% of the building blocks for peptide drugs used in India are still imported, revealing significant potential for the development of domestic production.

The change in the strategy of India’s pharmaceutical industry reflects the country’s ambition to move from the mass production of relatively inexpensive medicines toward the development and manufacture of more complex, high-value-added products.

The success of this transformation will depend on the ability of local companies to develop domestic production of key raw materials, reduce technological dependence on foreign suppliers and meet strict international quality requirements.