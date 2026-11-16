China’s economy continues to lose momentum after the latest official data showed a slowdown in industrial production, weak domestic consumption and a deepening decline in investment. October’s results fell short of analysts’ expectations and heightened concerns about the sustainability of growth in the world’s second-largest economy, Reuters reports.

China’s industrial production grew by 4.8% year on year in October, compared with 5.5% in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics published on Monday, November 16, showed. Economists had expected an increase of 5.3%.

Consumption figures were even weaker. Retail sales rose by just 0.4% year on year, following growth of 1.1% in the previous month. The indicator remained significantly below the projected increase of 0.8%, confirming the continuing difficulties facing domestic demand.

The decline in investment is also a serious problem. In the first ten months of the year, investment in fixed assets fell by 8.1% compared with the same period in 2025. In the first nine months, the decline stood at 7.2%.

The situation remains particularly difficult in the real estate sector, where investment shrank by 21.6% in the January–October period. The prolonged housing market crisis is putting pressure on consumer confidence and limiting household spending.

According to analysts at ING, weak domestic consumption is one of the main obstacles to the recovery of China’s economy. Uncertainty in the labor market and falling property prices continue to discourage consumers from making larger purchases.

Despite the unfavorable indicators, China’s economy is receiving support from exports, particularly high-tech products and equipment related to the development of artificial intelligence. In October, production in high-tech industries rose by 17.6% year on year.

Strong external demand, however, has failed to fully offset the weaknesses of the domestic market. This leaves Beijing facing the need to find a more sustainable balance between export-oriented production and domestic consumption.

Despite the slowdown, analysts continue to expect China to achieve its economic growth target for 2026 of between 4.5% and 5%. For now, no major additional stimulus measures are expected before the end of the year, but continued weakening of domestic demand could require new measures in 2027.