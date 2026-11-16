Pulev: Bulgaria Ranks Among the EU’s Top Five for Economic Growth

Bulgaria is now among the five European Union countries with the highest economic growth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Aleksandar Pulev said. At a briefing at the Council of Ministers, he said that foreign direct investment in 2026 had increased by 100% compared with the previous period.

According to him, investment flows into the country had doubled, which Pulev attributed to greater confidence in the Bulgarian government. He stressed that Bulgaria’s credit rating had not been downgraded, but pointed to the budget deficit as a serious challenge highlighted by the rating agency.

The Deficit and Accumulated Liabilities

Pulev said that the deficit for 2025 was 4% and had been revised upward retrospectively. According to him, the Bulgarian National Audit Office had identified problems involving accumulated liabilities and contracts signed in previous periods without secured financing.

„The 2027 budget marks the beginning of a difficult recovery process,“ the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The Government Expects Results, Not Disputes with the Agencies

Pulev described the rating agencies as independent assessors that analyse the country’s financial and economic parameters, but are not political arbiters and do not assess the government. He said that the cabinet should not coordinate its budget policy with them.

„The government’s response is not to argue with reports, but to show results—and those results are already there,“ Pulev said.