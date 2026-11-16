Wheat Prices Fall as Markets Await the Reopening of the Black Sea

Russian wheat for delivery from Baltic ports fell to $257 per ton during the week of November 2–8, Kommersant reports, citing data from the SovEcon consultancy. The weekly decline was 1.5%, while the price has fallen by 7% over two weeks.

According to analysts, the market is under pressure from expectations that shipping in the Black Sea will resume following talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States. The trilateral negotiations were held on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi, with de-escalation in the Black Sea among the topics discussed. Prices reacted even before a confirmed agreement on the full resumption of commercial shipping was reached.

Baltic ports take over part of the exports

“A ceasefire in the Black Sea is unlikely before spring 2027,” said SovEcon director Andrey Sizov.

Restrictions on the traditional route through the Black and Azov seas have redirected a significant portion of Russian exports to the Baltic Sea. The share of Baltic ports in Russian wheat shipments reached 38.3% in July–October 2026, compared with 4% a year earlier.

Over the same period, Novorossiysk’s share fell to 20.8% from 43.5% a year earlier. However, the change did not fully compensate for the lost capacity. Total Russian wheat exports during the first four months of the 2026/2027 season declined by 39.6% year on year to 10.3 million tons, according to data from the Rusagrotrans analytical center.

Lower forecast for Russian exports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its forecast for Russian wheat exports in the 2026/2027 season from 40 million to 39 million tons. Expectations had stood at 43 million tons in September and 46 million tons in August. The reason for the latest adjustment is logistical restrictions on shipments through Black Sea ports.

SovEcon estimates that Russia could export between 32 million and 35 million tons of wheat during the season even without a maritime ceasefire. Analysts note that Baltic ports are maintaining relatively high loading rates, but their capabilities are limited by competition from other cargoes and difficulties in redirecting rail shipments.

In addition to geopolitical expectations, prices are also under pressure from the prospect of larger harvests in Argentina and Australia. S&P Global reports that the average value of the Black Sea wheat benchmark fell to $202.59 per ton in October from $211.73 in September.

Sources: kommersant.ru, spglobal.com