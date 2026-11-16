Producers: Retail Chains Are Pushing Us Out of the Market

Bulgarian fruit and vegetable producers are calling for fairer access to major retail chains and legislative measures against unfair business practices. According to sector representatives, market concentration makes farmers dependent on a limited number of large buyers and hampers the sale of locally produced goods.

The problems were highlighted by Svetlana Ormanova and Mark Tsekov of the National Fruit and Vegetable Industry Chamber on Bulgaria ON AIR. According to Tsekov, if large retailers control between 70% and 80% of the market, their refusal to work with a particular producer can effectively deprive that producer of its main sales channels.

„Do we have a free market as a concept? Because if larger retailers hold monopoly positions, I cannot imagine that this can be included in the concept of a free market,“ he commented.

Industry representatives claim that despite regularly providing information on available quantities, quality and prices, producers often receive no clear feedback from retail chains. According to them, part of the negotiations takes place unofficially, creating conditions for opaque business relations.

„We want Bulgarian products like these to be positioned inside the chains, not in the parking lots,“ said Svetlana Ormanova.

She stressed that farmers are not demanding guaranteed sales, but a genuine opportunity to offer their produce under equal conditions. She pointed to producer cooperation and the construction of logistics centers as a possible solution, which would ensure the quantities and regular deliveries required by major stores.

According to industry representatives, paradoxical situations arise in which Bulgarian fruit and vegetables are sent to foreign markets while imported produce is offered in shops in Bulgaria.

„We will export to Germany, while foreign produce will be brought into Bulgaria,“ said Mark Tsekov.

Producers are also calling for a more effective system for tracing the origin of food. One of the proposals is the creation of a register matching cultivated areas, crops grown and the quantities of produce offered on the market. The aim is to limit the possibility of imported goods being presented as Bulgarian.

Similar problems were raised by the industry organization as early as July 2026, when its representatives reported limited access to retail chains, high markups and suspicions that the origin of some products was being misrepresented.

The draft budget for 2027 is also creating additional tension in the sector. According to Svetlana Ormanova, the planned state aid remains at around 230 million euros despite rising production costs. She pointed out that the budget estimates do not clearly include funds for the expected liquidity support for farms affected by rising fertilizer and fuel prices. This concerns the possibility of allocating 11 million euros from the European crisis reserve and approximately 23 million euros in additional national funding.

„We do not see this money itemized in the budget,“ Ormanova stressed.

According to Mark Tsekov, European funding for the next programming period is expected to be around 20% lower, while the costs of fuel, plant protection products and labor continue to rise. The industry is calling for the adoption of a law on cooperation and a law on the agri-food chain, as well as enhanced oversight by the Commission for Protection of Competition and the Commission for Consumer Protection.

Farmers warn that without timely measures and sufficient financial support, some farms may face serious difficulties in preparing for the next production season.