A $74 Billion Divorce? The Wife of Nvidia’s Boss

The wife of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang could receive assets worth tens of billions of dollars if their 41-year marriage ends in divorce. According to hypothetical calculations, Lori Huang could claim assets worth around USD 74 billion, which would place her among the richest women in the world.

Speculation about the family’s financial future intensified after the 63-year-old tech billionaire resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive officer on November 12, 2026. The decision followed revelations about extramarital relationships, including one with a woman suspected by US intelligence services of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

On November 8, Jensen Huang publicly admitted that he had cheated on his wife. In a message to Nvidia employees, he apologized to his family and took responsibility for his behavior. Four days later, the company officially announced his departure from the company’s management and board of directors. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress temporarily took over the position. According to a Reuters investigation, the former head of Nvidia also had an intimate relationship with a second female company employee. The agency cited two sources familiar with the case. Nvidia declined to comment on the allegations.

Despite the public scandal, there is currently no confirmed information that Lori Huang has filed for divorce or that the two have begun proceedings to end their marriage. The possible division of the family’s wealth, however, is attracting attention because of the huge share of Nvidia’s capital owned by the family. According to an article published by the US magazine Fortune on November 12, Jensen and Lori Huang are co-trustees of three family trusts that, as of March 2026, held nearly 669 million Nvidia shares. The total number of shares over which Jensen Huang has direct or indirect control, according to corporate documents, is approximately 870.6 million. These assets were valued at around USD 151 billion as of November 11, but their value changes depending on the market price of the shares.

The family lives in California, where the law generally provides for an equal division of marital property. This does not mean, however, that in the event of a divorce Lori Huang would automatically receive half of her husband’s entire wealth.

Existing family trusts, charitable assets and any prenuptial agreements could significantly complicate such a proceeding. Therefore, the often-cited figure of USD 74 billion remains merely an approximate scenario, rather than an established financial obligation.

Lori Huang also plays a significant role of her own in managing the family’s charitable initiatives. According to Fortune, she is president of the Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation, whose assets reached approximately USD 9.2 billion at the end of 2024. The funds are intended for charitable purposes and do not constitute the spouses’ personal property.

The couple’s story began long before Nvidia was founded in 1993. They met as engineering students at Oregon State University and married in 1985. They have two children – Madison and Spencer, who also work at the technology company.

In 2022, the couple donated USD 50 million to the university where they met to build a research complex bearing their names.

If the possible separation leads to the transfer of assets worth more than USD 70 billion, it could surpass in value one of the most well-known divorce settlements in history – the one between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott. In their 2019 divorce, Scott received Amazon shares valued at approximately USD 36 billion at the time.

For now, however, Lori Huang has not publicly commented either on the revelations about her husband or on a possible separation. The question of dividing the family’s wealth remains hypothetical.