Stagnation and High Inflation in Romania

Romania's economic outlook continues to deteriorate amid high inflation, weak growth and concerns about the depreciation of the national currency. The CFA Romania macroeconomic confidence index fell by 9.6 points in October to 33.3 points, the Romanian Agerpres news agency reports.

The indicator has remained below the neutral level of 50 points for the 27th consecutive month. The assessment of current economic conditions fell to 35.6 points, while the index of expectations for future developments reached 32.2 points.

Financial analysts forecast inflation of 6.33% in November 2027. According to official statistics, annual inflation in Romania reached 6.9% in October 2026, with energy costs and service prices exerting the main pressure.

Expectations for economic growth remain extremely weak. According to the survey, the country's gross domestic product will grow by just 0.1% in 2026, which effectively means stagnation.

The depreciation of the Romanian leu represents an additional risk. Around 90% of the analysts surveyed expect the national currency to weaken against the euro over the next 12 months. The average forecast is for an exchange rate of 5.4720 lei per euro in one year.

Public finances also remain a serious challenge. Analysts expect the budget deficit to reach 6.6% of GDP in 2026, while public debt is expected to increase to approximately 63% of GDP over the next 12 months.

Against this backdrop, the National Bank of Romania kept its key interest rate at 6.5%, expecting inflation to gradually ease in the coming years.