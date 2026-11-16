EU clears UniCredit’s acquisition of Commerzbank

The European Commission has unconditionally approved the acquisition of Germany’s Commerzbank by Italian banking group UniCredit, Reuters reports. Brussels concluded that the deal would not lead to significant restrictions on competition in the European Economic Area. The decision removes one of the main regulatory obstacles to the acquisition, valued at approximately €45 billion. The European Commission analysed the impact on the German banking market, where UniCredit is already present through its subsidiary HypoVereinsbank. The Italian group, led by Andrea Orcel, began acquiring shares in Commerzbank in September 2024, gradually increasing its stake to nearly 48%.

The acquisition plans faced opposition from the German government over concerns about job cuts and reduced lending to local businesses. Berlin retains approximately 13% of Commerzbank’s capital. UniCredit has already obtained the necessary approvals from the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve.

Despite Brussels’ approval, the acquisition has not yet been finalised. If successfully completed, the combined banking group will have assets of more than €1.5 trillion, becoming one of the leading players in the European financial market.