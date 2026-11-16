Over 314,000 Workers Could Lose Employment-Service Credits Under Prime Minister Rumen Radev’s New Changes

More than 314,000 people working part-time could be affected by a resubmitted proposal for employment service to be calculated proportionally to the hours worked, rather than according to the number of working days. They include around 179,000 people on four-hour employment contracts.

If the changes are adopted, the paid annual leave of people working four hours a day could be reduced from 20 to 10 days. The new rules would also affect other rights that depend on employment service.

Constitutional Court overturns initial provisions

The idea had already been included in the transitional and final provisions of the 2026 State Budget Act. However, the Constitutional Court declared these provisions unconstitutional in a ruling dated 20 October 2026.

The Court ruled that Parliament may change the way employment service is calculated, but deemed it inadmissible for this to be done through the budget law. According to the ruling, the change concerns a fundamental institution of labour law and is not directly linked to the revenues and expenditures under the 2026 budget.

Until the end of the year, employment service and the rights arising from it will continue to be determined under the existing procedure. New proposals to amend the Labour Code have been submitted to Parliament, providing for the rules to apply from the beginning of 2027.

Employers’ organisations support change but call for analysis

The official argument for the reform is the fight against the grey economy and the practice of fictitiously concluding four-hour contracts while the employee actually works full-time. According to the sponsors of the proposal, the current framework does not reduce employment rights when working half-days and may therefore encourage such contracts.

Dr Jasmina Saraiivanova, Director of Industrial Relations at the Bulgarian Industrial Association, told Radio Sofia that proportionally calculating rights arising from employment service could lead to more equal treatment.

“An extremely precise analysis must be carried out of how these changes will affect not only the overall picture of the labour market but also individual sectors,” Saraiivanova said.

In her words, the new rules would also affect people who work under more than one employment contract. She noted that calculating rights according to hours worked could bring greater fairness both for those working four hours and for those working two hours.

Risk to vulnerable groups

Those potentially affected include students, mothers with young children, pensioners and people with disabilities. Saraiivanova emphasised that their rights are regulated in other legislative acts as well, not only in the Labour Code.

“When making such changes, we must under no circumstances allow these more vulnerable groups to suffer,” she said.

The proposal is yet to be discussed and voted on by the National Assembly. Until final provisions are adopted, neither the rules for employment service nor the amount of leave for people working part-time will change.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, 24chasa.bg