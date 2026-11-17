Labour shortages, rising transport, security and warehousing costs, as well as increasingly frequent petty thefts, are among the most serious problems facing retailers in Bulgaria. This was stated by attorney Galin Popov, executive director of the Association of Non-Food Retailers (ATNS), while presenting some of the results of an informal survey among the organisation’s members.

According to the data, unfilled positions at individual companies account for between 20% and 50%. The shortage of managerial staff is particularly pronounced, while employers are simultaneously facing growing pressure to increase wages.

“There are major gaps, there are vacant positions at the companies that are members of our association. Their percentage varies between 20% and 50%, there is a shortage of managerial staff, and there is pressure—practically unjustified—for higher salaries,” Popov said.

Rising operating costs also represent a serious challenge for the sector. According to the survey, transport costs have increased by between 9% and 20% in the various segments. Warehousing costs have risen by around 10%, while security costs also continue to increase. According to Popov, these factors are among the reasons for inflationary pressure in retail.

Another serious problem remains shoplifting. While some retail chains are reporting that the situation has stabilised, others are seeing a significant increase in thefts.

“These are essentially commissioned thefts, from which retailers are suffering enormously,” the ATNS executive director commented.

He explained that the association had held meetings with representatives of the Ministry of the Interior, including deputy ministers and senior police officials, with possible changes to the procedures for identifying and proving petty theft being discussed. According to Popov, a lasting solution to the problem will also require legislative amendments.

“The problem will not be solved merely by the police, the prosecution service or the court starting to act in some way,” the attorney stressed, adding that changes to criminal legislation would be necessary.

Regarding inflation, the ATNS representative was adamant that the association’s members do not link the increase in prices to the introduction of the euro.

“Absolutely all of our members believe that the euro has nothing whatsoever to do with the increase in prices,” Popov said, уточнявайки, че организацията отдавна защитава тази позиция.

The ATNS executive director also criticised government policies on price regulation. In his view, the methodology developed by the Ministry of the Economy does not sufficiently take market mechanisms into account.

“A methodology was created at the Ministry of the Economy which, I would say, is non-market-oriented—it does not use a single market term,” he said.

Popov explained that the association had held meetings and submitted opinions on the proposed changes, but the methodology was adopted in the form in which it was originally proposed. It remains to be seen how it will be applied and what the consequences for retailers will be.

The attorney recalled that ATNS had also actively participated in preparations for the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria, having been one of two non-governmental organisations admitted to the relevant state commissions. According to him, the retailers’ participation contributed to the process proceeding more smoothly.