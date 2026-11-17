Thousands of customers of major U.S. banks reported difficulty accessing their online accounts and delays in transactions. The problem began at JPMorgan Chase, with the effects also felt in operations involving Bank of America, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and other financial institutions.

JPMorgan Chase explained that the cause was a temporary software bug in internal hardware systems. “Some transactions are being processed more slowly than usual, but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” a bank spokesperson said. He stressed that there was no evidence the problem was related to a cyberattack.

Zelle Transfers Also Affected

Reports of difficulties were also received concerning the Zelle money transfer service. Customers of other banks may have experienced delays when sending or receiving funds from an account at JPMorgan Chase. This does not mean that all banks experienced their own outages.

U.S. Bank said its systems had not been directly affected, but warned of possible delays in Zelle transfers to other financial institutions. Zelle said that its network was operating normally, but technical problems at individual banks could affect some payments.

Users also reported problems at Bank of America and Wells Fargo, but the two banks did not publicly comment on the information provided by Reuters. The reports were registered mainly through Downdetector, which collects user complaints about outages and is not an official registry of banking failures.

Exact Number of Affected Customers Unknown

JPMorgan Chase did not announce how many customers had experienced difficulties. The bank said it was working to resolve the problem, but it had not been confirmed that all transactions had been restored without delays.

The outage occurred after other major technical disruptions in the U.S., including problems with Microsoft services and an interruption that affected air transport. At present, there is no confirmed evidence that the banking incident was part of a broader cyberattack or represented a systemic problem for the financial sector.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, washingtonpost.com