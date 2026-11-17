Insurance premiums for ships sailing in the Black Sea have now reached as much as 10% of the value of the vessel and its cargo. Captain Dimitar Dimitrov, president of the European Confederation of Associations of Maritime Captains, said this following the latest incident involving a commercial vessel in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

The vessel was hit approximately 40 nautical miles east of Cape Kaliakra and subsequently sank. The entire crew was evacuated in an operation involving the Bulgarian Navy and search and rescue services.

„Until the war is over, the situation will probably remain this way,“ Dimitrov said. According to him, attacks on commercial ships are intensifying, necessitating additional personnel and resources for rescue operations.

The Black Sea is becoming a high-risk zone for insurers

The captain said insurers now consider the open waters of the Black Sea to be a war-risk zone. A lower risk is reported when sailing in the territorial waters of Bulgaria, Romania, Türkiye and Georgia.

According to Dimitrov, before the conflict intensified, insurance premiums stood at around 0.1% of the value of the vessel and its cargo, whereas they now reach as much as 10%. This increases the cost of transport services and could affect the final prices of goods entering and leaving the region.

He said companies that conduct a genuine risk assessment prefer to sail in territorial waters. A significant number of ships now pass along the Bulgarian coast instead of crossing the Black Sea directly.

More expensive transport and the risk of substandard vessels

The consequences are also being felt by Bulgaria’s maritime industry. Ship repair yards are receiving cancellations from vessels that had planned visits for repairs. At the same time, the transportation of essential commodities such as grain and coal continues, as maritime transport is difficult to replace.

Dimitrov warns that high insurance costs could push transport companies towards cheaper, substandard vessels. Their premiums are lower because the ships are worth less, but the risk to the safety of navigation increases.

„Commercial ships were not built to wage war,“ the captain said.

According to him, electronic systems for protection against drones are not widely used on commercial ships. In some cases, physical nets are installed, but their effectiveness remains debatable.

One of the rescued sailors said he had managed to film the drone immediately before the impact. Dimitrov noted that the image and the crew’s testimony could be examined by investigators, but specialists should assess their evidentiary value.