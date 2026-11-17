Registered foreign direct investment in Vietnam reached $54.85 billion in the first ten months of 2026, up 74% year-on-year and the highest level since 2009. The data show growing interest from international companies in the country's manufacturing sector.

Actual disbursements of FDI funds reached $24.08 billion, or 13.1% more than in the same period last year. This is the highest level of realized foreign investment for the first ten months of a year in the past five years.

The largest share of capital was directed toward processing and manufacturing. The sector received $19.96 billion in actual investment, representing 82.9% of the total. Manufacturing also led among newly registered projects, with $14.61 billion.

During the period, Vietnam approved 3478 new projects with total registered capital of $30.73 billion, approximately 2.2 times more than in the same period of 2025. In addition, 1079 existing projects received capital increases totaling $16.13 billion.

Singapore remains the largest source of new investment, with $9.52 billion, followed by South Korea with $5.81 billion and Luxembourg with $4.99 billion. Significant investment is also coming from Hong Kong, China and Japan.

The strong inflow of capital is occurring alongside an acceleration in industrial production. Vietnam's industrial production index rose by 12.4% in the first ten months, while processing and manufacturing recorded growth of 13%.

According to analysts, the significant inflow of capital into factories and production facilities shows that long-term investors continue to view Vietnam as a key manufacturing base in Asia. The main challenges remain administrative procedures, access to land and the speed at which new projects are implemented.