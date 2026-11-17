Artificial intelligence is changing the labor market so quickly that choosing a “secure” profession is becoming increasingly difficult. Instead of trying to guess which jobs will not be automated, young people should build skills that will remain valuable regardless of technological changes.

This is the main thesis of economist Daniel Susskind, a lecturer at King’s College London and a senior research fellow at the Institute for Ethics in AI at the University of Oxford. In his new book “What Should My Children Do?” he examines how AI will change education, professions and the way people should prepare for the future.

According to Susskind, one of the biggest mistakes is to look for a profession that appears protected from automation. Until recently, for example, programming was considered a relatively secure choice, but the development of generative AI is now calling even that assumption into question.

Instead, he identifies three fundamental skills – literacy, mathematical and numerical competence, and critical thinking. The paradox is that people must continue developing precisely these abilities, even when AI can perform many of the tasks associated with them faster and better.

The reason is simple: if a person does not understand a given field, it is difficult for them to determine whether an answer generated by AI is accurate, logical or misleading. Excessive reliance on technology can lead to the loss of precisely the skills needed to control it.

Susskind proposes that education develop along two parallel tracks. On the one hand, pupils and students should learn to use AI as a tool for significantly increasing productivity. On the other – they must retain their ability to solve problems, read, analyze and reason without the help of technology.

According to him, around one-third of the time in higher education could be devoted to working with AI and understanding how to use the technology effectively.

For businesses, this approach has direct significance. Companies will likely seek more and more specialists who combine in-depth knowledge in a particular field with the ability to use AI. Rather than technology completely eliminating experts, a model may emerge in which people determine which problems need to be solved, while AI accelerates the search for solutions.

Susskind advises young people to choose not so much a specific profession as a field whose problems genuinely interest them. A lawyer, for example, should not identify solely with the traditional work of an attorney, but with the broader task of helping people navigate the legal system.

A similar logic can be applied to accounting, marketing, finance and a number of other professions in which some current tasks will gradually be taken over by AI.

Activities in which people specifically want a human being to be involved in the process may also remain more protected – because of empathy, moral responsibility, trust or creative value. Examples include healthcare, art, music, politics and the justice system.

The main conclusion is that in the age of AI, people’s competitive advantage will increasingly depend less on whether they can perform a specific task faster than a machine. More important will be whether they can determine which tasks are worth solving, evaluate the results and make decisions under conditions of uncertainty.