Sofia Municipality removed a fence enclosing a 1,542-square-metre plot of public municipal property along the route of the future Copenhagen Boulevard in Sofia. According to the municipality, the fence had obstructed construction work on the transport link between Mladost and Druzhba.

The fence had been erected by the owner of an adjacent private property, who claimed to have acquired the land through adverse possession. Sofia Municipality said that, to date, no document certifying ownership of the enclosed plot had been presented. The municipality maintains that the property is public municipal property and cannot be acquired through adverse possession.

“Sometimes justice comes with an excavator and an angle grinder. Today, we are removing yet another fence. Behind it, someone had enclosed 1,542 square metres of public municipal property,” Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said.

To clear the site, fencing structures were removed and items located there, including boats, were relocated. Terziev said the actions were necessary for construction of the boulevard to continue.

The boulevard is to connect Mladost and Druzhba

“The site is public municipal property, which by law cannot be acquired in this way. The fence is coming down. Construction continues,” the mayor said.

Construction of the new section of Copenhagen Boulevard began on 28 August 2026. The route is approximately 1.4 kilometres long and is intended to provide a new connection between the Mladost 3 and Druzhba neighbourhoods.

The project includes a four-lane boulevard with service roads, a dedicated tram route, cycle lanes, pavements and new street lighting. It provides for 2.8 kilometres of track, 2.8 kilometres of cycle lanes, 8,400 square metres of new pavements and 389 new trees. The completion period is 350 days, and the project is worth 28 million euros.

According to Vasil Terziev, Sofia residents have been awaiting the transport link for decades. The mayor said that municipal sites would continue to be cleared when they were being used without proven legal grounds.

Sofia Municipality also said it had demolished illegal structures near Iskar Reservoir and by Ariana Lake. Action is continuing on the cases involving Capitol and Koshарите, as well as the legal disputes over the Maria Luisa swimming complex and the Summer Theatre in Borisova Garden.

Sources: trud.bg, bta.bg, bnrnews.bg