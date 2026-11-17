The European Commission has preliminarily found that the online platform Temu does not take sufficiently effective measures against the offering of illegal products and does not thoroughly check whether goods meet European safety requirements. According to the Commission, this constitutes a breach of the company’s obligations under the Digital Services Act.

“The Commission has preliminarily found that Temu’s risk-mitigation measures include ineffective controls for checking product compliance, a weak content moderation system and an ineffective sanctions system,” the European Commission said, as quoted by Reuters.

Insufficient checks on high-risk goods

The findings concern the way the platform checks the products offered. Temu requires test reports for only a small proportion of goods, and the documents are often not checked even when this is mandatory.

The categories that the platform itself identifies as high-risk include toys, electronics and cosmetics. According to the Commission’s preliminary assessment, however, they do not receive sufficient priority in physical inspections. Following surprise inspections, follow-up action is often lacking, while the number of checks does not increase in line with the rise in listings.

The European Commission also points out that moderation focuses mainly on the information in listings and compliance with the platform’s general terms and conditions, rather than on the safety of the goods themselves. Shortcomings were also identified in the mechanism that compares new listings with products already found to be non-compliant.

Possible fine of up to 6% of turnover

According to the Commission’s assessment, Temu’s sanctions system is too fragmented and does not target traders effectively enough. If the preliminary findings are confirmed, a final infringement decision could be adopted, including corrective measures and a fine of up to 6% of the platform’s total annual worldwide turnover.

This is separate from the €200 million fine imposed on Temu in May 2026 for failing to fulfil its obligations to assess systemic risks related to illegal products.

On 26 October, the European Commission accepted Temu’s plan to remedy some of the violations. The platform has four months to implement it, and its implementation must be subject to an independent external audit. In its final assessment, the Commission will determine whether the measures taken actually limit the risk to consumers in the European Union.