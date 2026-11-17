Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress faces a decision over the future roles of close relatives of the company’s former chief executive, Jensen Huang. Among them is his daughter, Madison Huang, whose influence, according to current and former employees, extended beyond her official position, The New York Times reports.

Madison Huang is officially a senior director of product marketing in the field of physical artificial intelligence. According to the American newspaper, however, she effectively performed the duties of her father’s chief of staff, participated in senior management meetings and regularly attended board meetings.

The employees cited by The New York Times also claim that her influence extended to executives with greater experience at the company. The report states that Madison Huang and Colette Kress disagreed over investments in robotics companies and deals with data center operators. No public information has been provided about the specific disputes or the decisions to which they led.

Decisions Facing the Interim CEO

Kress must also determine the future roles of the founder’s son, Spencer Huang, and his son-in-law, Nico Kaprec. Spencer Huang leads a product division focused on robotics, while Kaprec is vice president of AI infrastructure development.

Colette Kress assumed interim leadership after Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors. She is retaining her position as chief financial officer, which she has held since 2013. Nvidia’s board still has to choose Huang’s permanent successor.

“Nvidia’s strength has always been its people, and together with the leadership team, I am committed to building on the exceptional foundation Jensen has created over the past 33 years,” Kress said following her appointment.

Her task therefore extends beyond running the company until a new chief executive is chosen. She must also clarify the boundaries of the Huang family’s influence in key areas of Nvidia, including robotics, marketing and AI infrastructure.