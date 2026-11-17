Three different but interconnected proposals for the future of Toplofikatsia Sofia will be discussed by the Sofia Municipal Council on November 19. They envisage an independent analysis with the World Bank, accelerated preparations for a concession and an external technical audit of the district heating network.

The proposals come against the backdrop of accumulated debt of approximately BGN 2.5 billion, a reported loss of BGN 143.1 million for 2024 and a projected negative result of BGN 392.8 million for 2025. The report submitted by Mayor Vasil Terziev and Sofia Municipal Council Chair Tsvetomir Petrov also points to outdated infrastructure and technical losses across the network, estimated at around 27%.

Analysis with the World Bank

The first option envisages the Sofia Municipality opening negotiations with the World Bank Group for a preparatory phase costing between EUR 750,000 and EUR 900,000 and lasting up to one year. It should include the preparation of a financial model, an analysis of the regulatory framework and a plan for restructuring the debts owed to the Bulgarian Energy Holding and Bulgargaz.

Service quality indicators and measures to protect vulnerable consumers are also to be defined. The Sofia Municipality’s official report states that the first phase could prepare the conditions for the possible participation of a private operator, without the municipality committing in advance to a concession.

A possible second phase, related to an actual transaction and the selection of a concessionaire, is estimated at around EUR 3.5 million. Under the proposal, ownership of the assets should remain with the municipality, while prices should continue to be regulated by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.

Proposal for a Fast-Tracked Concession

Sofia Municipality councillors from Blue Sofia, Vili Lilkov, Ivaylo Yonkov and Ivan Sotirov, are calling for a faster procedure. They propose establishing a special working group to prepare the scope of the concession, the criteria for the investor and the rules for selecting a consultant who would present the project to potential participants.

The sponsors of the proposal state that the debts owed to the Bulgarian Energy Holding and Bulgargaz increased from BGN 585 million in 2016 to more than BGN 2.213 billion in 2025. Their report puts the loss for the past year at more than BGN 410 million, which differs from the forecast of BGN 392.8 million stated in the report on the World Bank analysis.

Audit of the Pipes and Facilities

The third proposal comes from Boris Bonev, Emilia Angelova and Dragomir Ivanov of Save Sofia. They are calling for an independent external technical audit of the entire infrastructure and the district heating network.

The aim is to establish the actual condition of the facilities, the investments required and the real value of the assets. According to the sponsors, this would provide a more reliable basis both for a possible concession and for a decision on the company’s future management.

Sofia Municipal Council Chair Tsvetomir Petrov said that the report with the World Bank “does not constitute a decision on a concession and does not prejudge the future management model”. In his words, every subsequent step, including a concession procedure, will require a separate decision by the municipal council.

Thus, at the November 19 meeting, municipal councillors will have to decide whether the three approaches should be considered separately or combined into a common plan for the financial, technical and managerial stabilisation of Toplofikatsia Sofia.