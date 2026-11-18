The United States has authorized the sale of the Serbian oil company NIS’s businesses in Bulgaria and Romania, but stipulated that the proceeds from the two deals must remain blocked at a US financial institution. NIS, which operates the Gazprom-branded petrol stations in Bulgaria, will not be able to freely dispose of the funds.

This is clear from a special license issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the US Department of the Treasury (OFAC), reported by the Serbian publication “Insajder”.

Which companies are being sold

The authorization covers the sale of NIS Petrol EOOD in Sofia to the Bulgarian company “Uni Energy” OOD and of NIS Petrol SRL in Bucharest to the Romanian company “Argenta” SRL.

The agreement for the sale of the Bulgarian company was signed on June 20, 2025, while the agreement for the Romanian company was concluded on April 21, 2026. The published information does not specify the value of either deal.

OFAC authorizes US persons, banks, and providers of legal, administrative, and consulting services to take the necessary steps to complete the sales. However, the license applies only to these two specific transactions.

The money remains inaccessible to NIS

All proceeds must be deposited into a blocked interest-bearing account at a financial institution in the United States, opened in NIS’s name. The funds may not be transferred to individuals or companies subject to US sanctions, nor may they be returned to an account in Russia without fresh authorization from OFAC.

In this way, the US authorities are allowing NIS to divest itself of the two companies while restricting access to the proceeds. According to economist Goran Radosavljevic, the message of the license is clear: “You can sell, but the money cannot go into NIS’s account and from there to Gazprom Neft.”

The license does not lift the sanctions

OFAC explicitly clarifies that the authorization does not constitute a lifting of the sanctions against NIS and does not grant a general right to carry out other prohibited operations or dispose of the company’s remaining blocked assets.

The license is valid until May 31, 2027, unless the two deals are completed earlier. The US agency reserves the right to amend or revoke it.

NIS submitted its application for the authorization on February 11, 2026, while the latest additional documents related to it were sent on November 9. The company was placed under US sanctions because of its majority Russian ownership and links to the Russian energy sector. Following the issuance of the license, the separate question of NIS’s future ownership and overall operations remains.

Sources: bntnews.bg, insajder.net, n1info.rs