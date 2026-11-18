Italy could exit the European Union’s excessive deficit procedure in 2027 if final data for 2026 confirm a deficit below 3% of gross domestic product. European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said that under this condition, the procedure could be terminated as early as spring.

“If the data for 2026 confirm a budget deficit below 3% of GDP, we will assess the deficits for 2027 and 2028 to establish whether the excess over this threshold is fully explained by the use of the fiscal flexibility provided,” Dombrovskis told journalists in Brussels. He said that if this is confirmed, the procedure could be terminated in spring 2027.

According to the European Commission’s autumn forecast, Italy’s budget deficit will stand at 2.9% of GDP in 2026. This would be the first time it has come in below the European threshold of 3% since 2019. However, the Commission expects the deficit to rise to 3.5% in 2027 before falling to 3.2% in 2028.

Fiscal flexibility for defense and energy

The projected rise in the deficit is linked to the Italian government’s intention to use the national escape clause in the European fiscal rules. It allows a temporary deviation from the restrictions for certain types of spending, including defense and energy resilience.

Brussels will have to assess whether the threshold breach above 3% in 2027 and 2028 is entirely due to this permissible fiscal flexibility. This assessment will be decisive for the possible termination of the procedure, even though the projected deficit will once again exceed the European limit.

Exiting the procedure has been a long-standing goal of Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. It would come before the parliamentary elections scheduled for 2027, following a period in which Rome insisted that the European institutions take the special exemptions into account when assessing the public finances.

Debt remains the main problem

Reducing the budget deficit will not remove the pressure on Italy’s public finances. According to European Commission forecasts, in 2026 Italy will overtake Greece in terms of the ratio of government debt to GDP and become the most heavily indebted economy in the eurozone by this measure.

This means that a possible termination of the procedure will be followed by the need for Rome to maintain strict budgetary discipline. High government debt limits the scope for new spending and leaves the country exposed to pressure from higher debt-servicing costs.

Dombrovskis urged member states to continue pursuing prudent fiscal policies and comply with the rules of the European Union.

Sources: news.bg, investing.com, ansa.it