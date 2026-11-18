Bulgaria can exit the excessive deficit procedure within three years. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, who defended the draft 2027 budget on the “Good Morning, Bulgaria” programme.

According to him, the budget seeks simultaneously to reduce spending, the deficit and new debt, while also increasing payments for families, young people, doctors, pensioners and teachers. Pekanov described the financial framework as social-oriented, despite pressure from the European Commission and some of the opposition to limit spending.

“There is no case in which you can go from a 5% deficit to below 3% in one year,” Atanas Pekanov said.

He noted that the forecast for the deficit in 2026 had been 5.7%, but the cabinet expects the year to end with a 5% deficit. The European Commission is insisting that Bulgaria take measures to curb the deficit, while according to Pekanov, the commitment to exit the procedure within three years is achievable.

Investment and municipal projects

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the budget contains no payments that cannot be explained. He also rejected claims that all municipal projects would be suspended or that no funds would be allocated for them.

According to him, investment in Bulgaria during the January–August period doubled compared with the same period last year. Pekanov said that the fine imposed on a major food retailer would not have a negative impact on investment interest and that talks were under way about new investments.

“The government is not waging a war against the retail chains. The Commission for Protection of Competition is an independent body that has been conducting such a procedure for two years. But we have not interfered,” Pekanov said.

He also commented on the dispute with Mihail Petrov, the former chairman of the management board of “Kaufland,” as well as the subsequent reactions from representatives of “Democratic Bulgaria.” According to Pekanov, the government had grounds to respond to the criticism directed at it.

The credit rating and the economy

Pekanov said that Bulgaria’s credit rating had not been downgraded and that only some parameters of the outlook had been changed. He referred to an analysis by “Standard & Poor’s,” according to which there is no risk of recession, but low unemployment and the possibility of the economy overheating have been reported.

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed to the negative trade balance as a problem requiring not only the attraction of investment but also the development of competitive Bulgarian production. The goal, he said, is for the country to export more of its own products and reduce the imbalance.

Pekanov described as data manipulation Asen Vasilev’s claims that, of the additional taxes, 46 euros per person were returned in the form of social benefits, while 290 euros were directed to the “pigeon loft.”

On the subject of energy, he explained that the price is determined by the most expensive resource used. In Bulgaria, this is natural gas, while the shortage of sufficient energy from renewable sources and nuclear power plants is offset by coal-fired capacity and gas.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the government had no intention of freezing incomes in the public sector. According to him, however, social assistance should be directed towards the people and groups who genuinely need it.

Sources: nova.bg