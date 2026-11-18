Sofia Municipality, the managements of the municipal transport companies and trade union organisations have begun preparing a new agreement on public transport. Its main topics will be improved working conditions, pay and measures to address the serious staff shortage.

Deputy Mayor for Transport and Urban Mobility Ivan Nikolov said the aim was for the document to contain specific commitments, clear deadlines and joint actions that would produce tangible results for people working in the system.

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of an increasingly serious staff shortage. Sofia Public Transport is short of around 300 drivers alone, which, according to the trade unions, is making it difficult to provide transport services as normal. They are calling for higher wages, compensation for inflation and better conditions to help attract and retain new employees.

The financial situation also remains tense. The draft state budget for 2027 allocates €80.3 million for Sofia’s public transport, or around €10 million more than in 2026. According to preliminary estimates by Sofia Municipality, however, the shortfall next year will exceed €40 million.

Another problem is the financing of metro security. Around €15 million a year is needed for this activity, but no separate allocation has been included in the draft budget for 2027.

Meanwhile, Mayor Vasil Terziev has already asked the state for an additional €24.5 million for public transport through the end of 2026. The municipality estimates that the total shortfall this year could reach around €46 million. The requested funds include €7.7 million in compensation for discounted travel documents, €11.8 million for metro security and at least €5 million in additional subsidy for the transport service.

Significantly higher costs are also putting pressure on the system. According to the municipality, electricity, methane and diesel prices have increased by between 60% and 115% compared with the end of 2025, resulting in nearly €7 million in additional costs. The expected 5% increase in the minimum wage will also drive up personnel expenses.

The trade unions insist that the new agreement must not remain merely declarative. Back in October, the Podkrepa Transport Workers’ Federation and the Transport Trade Unions Federation affiliated with CITUB called for genuine negotiations on wages in 2027 and for the municipality to honour its commitments.

The next working meeting is scheduled for early December. Talks are expected to continue then on wages, the staff shortage, working conditions and the financial framework for public transport in 2027.