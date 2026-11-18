The backlog of orders in German industry has reached a record high, according to the latest data from the Federal Statistical Office Destatis.

In September 2026, the real volume of outstanding orders in the manufacturing sector increased by 0.8% compared with August after seasonal and calendar adjustment. Year on year, the increase reached 11.2%.

Mechanical engineering and the automotive industry made the biggest contribution to the growth. Orders in the mechanical engineering sector increased by 1.4% compared with the previous month, while the rise in the automotive industry was 1.9%.

Orders from both Germany and abroad increased. Domestic orders rose by 1.4%, while foreign orders increased by 0.5%.

Outstanding orders at producers of capital goods increased by 0.9%, those for intermediate goods by 0.6%, and those for consumer goods by 1.1%.

Despite the record volume, the period for which companies can operate solely on the basis of existing orders is declining slightly. In September, the so-called order backlog coverage stood at 8.9 months, compared with 9 months in August. For producers of capital goods, it remained considerably higher at 12.6 months.

The data come amid other signs of improvement in German industry. New manufacturing orders rose by 4.4% in September, while industrial production increased by 0.7% month on month.

The stronger flow of orders is also beginning to influence investor sentiment. The index of the German ZEW institute rose in November to 35.6 points from 28.1 points a month earlier, with analysts citing stronger industrial orders among the factors behind the gradual recovery in confidence.

Strong order backlogs are providing some support for the German economy, which continues to recover slowly. The country's gross domestic product grew by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2026, after the economy also showed moderate improvement in the first half of the year.

However, the record volume of outstanding orders does not automatically mean strong growth. German companies continue to face high costs, weak domestic demand and strong competition from Asia, making the speed at which orders are converted into actual production crucial to the economic outlook in the coming months.