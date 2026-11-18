Annual inflation in the UK accelerated to 3.6% in October 2026, up from 3.5% in September, according to data from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is the highest level in about a year, although the result remains below the Bank of England’s forecast of 3.7%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.5%, compared with an increase of 0.4% in October 2025. The main contribution to the acceleration came from transport, and in particular from motor fuel prices.

Transport costs were 7.5% higher than a year earlier, following a 6.6% increase in September. At the same time, price pressures in restaurants and hotels eased, with annual inflation in the sector falling to 3.4% from 3.8%.

Slower food price growth was good news for households. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose by 0.9% year on year, compared with 1.3% a month earlier. Food prices alone increased by 0.8%, one of the lowest rates in several years.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, remained unchanged at 2.8%. Services inflation also held steady at 3.7%, which was weaker than expected and provided some relief to investors.

The data reduced some expectations of another increase in the Bank of England’s key interest rate as early as December. According to Reuters, markets lowered the probability of such a move from around 90% to approximately 80%.

Nevertheless, the central bank warned that inflation is likely to continue accelerating in the coming months. The Bank of England expects it to approach 5% in the second quarter of 2027, with higher energy costs remaining one of the main risks.

Energy bills are adding further pressure to household budgets. In October, the regulatory price cap was raised, with the average annual gas and electricity bill reaching around £1,935. Gas prices alone increased by 6.3% during the month.

The new data show that the fight against inflation in the UK remains far from over. Despite weaker price pressures in food and services, expensive energy and transport continue to keep overall inflation well above the Bank of England’s 2% target.