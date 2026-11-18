Financial markets should play a greater role in disciplining heavily indebted eurozone countries, including France, the European Central Bank has warned. According to the institution, rising government bond yields can serve as a signal to governments when fiscal policy raises doubts about the sustainability of public finances.

France is among the clearest examples of mounting pressure from investors. The country’s public debt reached 119.1% of gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2026, up from 115.7% at the end of 2025.

At the same time, the budget deficit remains among the highest in the eurozone. The European Commission expects the French economy to grow by just 0.4% in 2026 and 0.6% in 2027, while the deficit will remain well above the European limit of 3% of GDP.

In its latest financial stability review, the ECB stated that government bond yields in the eurozone are at some of their highest levels since the debt crisis of 2012. In France’s case, the risk premium has risen particularly sharply, which the bank says reflects not only higher global interest rates but also specific concerns about the country’s fiscal sustainability and political situation.

The gap between the yields on French and German 10-year bonds widened significantly in 2026. This shows that investors are demanding higher compensation for holding French government debt.

The ECB warns that such a dynamic could turn into a vicious circle. Higher debt-servicing costs increase budgetary pressure, which in turn could deepen investors’ doubts and lead to even higher yields.

At the same time, the central bank stresses that its role is not to protect individual governments from the consequences of their own fiscal policies. France and the other heavily indebted countries must take their own measures to reduce deficits and stabilise public finances.

An additional risk stems from the changing structure of the government debt market. The ECB notes that an increasing share of bonds is held by foreign investors and hedge funds, which can withdraw their capital more quickly when market sentiment changes. This makes government bonds more sensitive to political and economic news.

France’s situation is further complicated by political uncertainty ahead of the 2027 presidential election. According to the ECB, the widening spreads on French bonds already largely reflect political risk.

The warning comes at a time when high government debt is becoming one of the main risks to financial stability in the eurozone. In addition, the ECB points to growing competition for capital between governments and technology companies planning large-scale investments in AI infrastructure in the coming years.