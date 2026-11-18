Retail markups on some Bulgarian goods exceed 100 percent and are the main reason for the high food prices in the country. This was stated by Agriculture Minister Plamen Abrovski on bTV. According to him, the prices at which farmers sell their produce are normal, while the significant increase in prices accumulates along the way to the store.

“The reason why things are expensive in Bulgaria is the high retail markups,” Abrovski said. He rejected claims by the major chains that they operate with a markup of around €3 per €100 in turnover, pointing out that these claims conflate the terms “markup” and “net profit.”

The minister also cited data presented by Maya Manolova, according to which major retailers spend around 40 million annually on consultancy services. According to Abrovski, such expenses may reduce officially reported profit. “Perhaps these are consultants, someone advising us on exactly how to make prices higher so that we earn only 3%,” he commented.

National Revenue Agency checks cash flows

The National Revenue Agency is carrying out a financial inspection of the exchange of goods and cash flows in the sector. It is part of a joint operation by the National Revenue Agency, the Commission for Consumer Protection and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, which began at the seven central logistics warehouses of the major retail chains.

Abrovski said the aim was to track the movement of food and the formation of prices throughout the entire chain. He added that the state could officially ask the chains’ foreign headquarters to indicate whether they consider markups of over 100 percent on Bulgarian goods to be normal.

As a result of the inspections, the minister pointed to the temporary closure of an outlet of a major retail chain in Vidin. During the inspection, 640 kilograms of unfit food were destroyed. The information provided does not make clear whether the inspections resulted in final sanctions for all violations identified.

Producers to negotiate shorter supply chains

The Ministry of Agriculture has established advisory councils for livestock farming and for fruit and vegetables. The idea is for producers to consolidate quantities and negotiate direct deliveries to stores in their regions.

According to Abrovski, produce from different parts of the country is currently transported to large warehouses near Stryama, after which it is sent back to regional stores. He gave the example of Pleven, where local producers could deliver tomatoes and apples directly instead of the produce passing through a central warehouse or being transported from abroad.

“The dream of every retail chain is to have well-structured agricultural producers opposite it who can supply sufficient quantities during the designated seasons,” the minister said.

In January and February, Abrovski plans to visit the newly established councils across the country. At the same time, the ministry is preparing changes to reduce livestock farmers’ costs for laboratory testing and ease the rules governing slaughterhouses.

Urban planning restrictions on the construction of new large hypermarkets are also being considered. According to the minister, there are no plans to restrict the chains’ opening hours, but rather to introduce rules on the location and scale of future outlets.

Sources: dunavmost.com, town.bg