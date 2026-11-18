British airline Global Airlines has been compulsorily wound up after operating just four passenger flights. The High Court of Justice of the United Kingdom issued an order to dissolve the company on 4 November 2026.

The startup was founded in 2021 by entrepreneur James Asquith, with the ambition of offering transatlantic flights between the United Kingdom and the United States. The company promised more space and luxury in all classes, including 12-foot-long first-class suites and a dedicated video game area with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Only Two Transatlantic Trips

Global Airlines acquired an Airbus A380 in 2023. The aircraft is the largest passenger model in the world, but the ambitious project never reached regular operation.

In May 2025, two round-trip transatlantic services were operated. The first was between Glasgow and New York, while the second was between Manchester and New York. This brought the total number of passenger flights to four. Flightradar24 confirms that after these flights, the aircraft was moved to Tarbes, France, for long-term storage.

Instead of expanding its network, the aircraft remained out of active service. According to Flightradar24, it has been in storage in Tarbes since July 2025, and its future remains unclear.

Plans for the Maldives Never Materialised

Earlier in 2026, Global Airlines discussed the possibility of launching flights to the Maldives before the end of the year. The company was also considering routes from regional airports, including Manchester and Birmingham.

“Everyone would say: ‘I’d like to go there,’” James Asquith told Metro, speaking about the Maldives. He described the destination as being underserved from the United Kingdom and linked the plans to demand for holiday and honeymoon flights.

The company had stated that it was working on acquiring at least one more aircraft, but this was not achieved before the court-ordered liquidation proceedings.

What Happens Next for the Company

The court order places Global Airlines under the control of a liquidator, who must determine the value of its assets and settle its debts to creditors. Flightradar24 reports that the proceedings began following an application filed by a creditor on 29 May 2026.

Founder James Asquith also became known for travelling to all 196 sovereign states, a feat he completed in 2013 at the age of 24. In 2018, he created Holiday Swap, an accommodation exchange app.

The liquidation brings to an end the project for an airline that was supposed to revive the feeling of the “golden age of air travel”, but went down in history with four passenger flights and one Airbus A380.

Sources: dailymail.com, flightradar24.com, ukaviation.aero