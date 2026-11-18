Bulgarian companies with successful development on domestic and international markets received awards at the 14th edition of the “Company of the Year” competition, organized by First Investment Bank (Fibank). The awards were presented in the “Micro and Small Company” and “Medium and Large Company” categories. This year, Fibank also established a new special award for family businesses under the title “Together in Business”.

The overall winner among micro and small enterprises was Stara Zagora-based NIPI-M AD, which took first place. The company is Bulgaria’s largest manufacturer of hospital beds and beds for elderly people with limited mobility and people with disabilities. Its products are exported to almost all of Western Europe, while its operations combine mechanical engineering expertise with the development of specialized medical equipment.

“Vodolyaz 1” EOOD took second place in the category. The company specializes in underwater technical activities, including underwater welding, surveying the seabed and riverbed, and vessel salvage operations.

Third place went to Wovix Digital Agency, which develops digital products and communication solutions.

“Rais” OOD won first place in the “Medium and Large Company” category – a manufacturer of high-precision computer-controlled metalworking machines. The company operates in more than 20 countries and offers technological solutions for industrial clients.

Second place was awarded to “El Bat” AD from Dolna Banya. Founded in 1993, the company specializes in recycling lead-acid batteries and producing secondary raw materials, including refined lead, lead alloys and polypropylene. Its operations are an example of applying the principles of the circular economy in industry.

Third place went to “Centillion” OOD, a manufacturer of high-tech electronic modules and systems for the medical, aviation and satellite technology sectors. The company has a 7,800-square-meter production facility near Sofia and is particularly well known for manufacturing components for hearing aids.

The “People’s Favorite” award went to “Kompas” EOOD, after it received the most votes in the competition’s online poll. The manufacturer of meat, fish and canned foods has a history spanning nearly 30 years and provides employment for more than 300 people in the Montana region.

This year, Fibank also established a new special award for family businesses under the title “Together in Business”. Its first recipient was HomFood – Dobrev Dairy. The family company began operating in 1994 in the village of Dragushinovo, at the foot of the Rila Mountains, and gradually expanded its production, established its own farm and built a retail network.

Fibank’s Director of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Banking, Tsvetan Georgiev, stressed that the new award is part of the bank’s efforts to support Bulgarian entrepreneurs both in their day-to-day operations and in expanding into international markets.

Special recognition also went to Maryana Nenova of “Dema 90” EOOD, who was named the most successful Bulgarian woman. Under her leadership, the “Dema” sports complex in Sofia’s Mladost district has developed into a center for tennis, fitness and other sports activities, hosting national and international tournaments.

Upon receiving the award, Nenova emphasized that over the years the complex has trained thousands of children and athletes, while dozens of young tennis players have received scholarships to study abroad, primarily in the United States.

During the ceremony, emphasis was placed on the opportunities created for businesses by Bulgaria’s membership in the eurozone and the advent of artificial intelligence. Easier international payments, new technologies and increased productivity can become competitive advantages for Bulgarian enterprises.

The bank emphasized that sustainable development requires adaptability, investment and trust among companies, their partners and financial institutions.

With its 14th edition, the “Company of the Year” competition once again highlighted the achievements of Bulgarian entrepreneurs whose companies create jobs, develop new technologies and establish Bulgarian production on international markets.