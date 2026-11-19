Japan has warned major defense industry companies that their orders could be sharply reduced from April 2027. For some manufacturers, the cuts could reach between 50% and 80%, Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources. The companies have been urged to review their business plans.

The warning comes amid a dispute between Japan’s Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Finance over the size of the next five-year military buildup program. The Finance Ministry is proposing that between 50 trillion and 60 trillion yen, or around $313–376 billion, be allocated for the period beginning in April 2027. The current five-year program is worth approximately 43 trillion yen, but the Ministry of Defense and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party had expected the budget to reach 80 trillion yen.

Cuts to affect missiles and fighter jets

According to Reuters, the proposal could lead to cuts of up to 50% in purchases of some types of missiles and aircraft, including U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets. Orders for unmanned systems, however, are expected to remain at their current level.

Companies that could be affected include “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,” “Mitsubishi Electric” and “Kawasaki Heavy Industries.” For Japan’s defense industry, the change would mean smaller production runs and the need to replan investments, but the specific consequences for individual companies have not yet been announced.

Final decision has not yet been made

Japan’s Ministry of Finance is linking the restrictions to other government priorities, including investments to promote economic growth and a plan to reduce taxes on food. According to the ministry, the tax measure could reduce budget revenues by around 4.3 trillion yen annually.

“The country’s security needs must first be determined, and the corresponding budget should then be drawn up,” a representative of Japan’s Ministry of Defense told Reuters.

The final size of the new five-year program has not yet been determined. Japan is accelerating its review of defense policy because of China’s increased military activity. Tokyo is particularly concerned about a possible conflict around Taiwan, which Japanese officials say could affect the country’s nearby islands and key maritime trade routes.