Lufthansa Airlines plans to cut a total of 1,000 full-time jobs at its main hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. This is stated in an internal letter to employees signed by the airline’s chief executive officer Jens Ritter and four other executives. The document does not specify when or how the planned cuts will be carried out, or whether they are part of the previously announced reduction in administrative staff.

“At the Frankfurt and Munich hubs, we plan to save a total of 1,000 full-time positions in the Lufthansa Airlines division,” the letter says. When contacted by German public broadcaster ARD, the company declined to add information to the internal document.

€180 million loss

Management links the measures to the financial results of Lufthansa Airlines. For January–September 2026, the airline reported an adjusted operating EBIT result of minus €180 million, compared with a profit of €147 million for the same period of the previous year. The letter states that the average loss had reached €20 million per month.

“Lufthansa Airlines is currently not competitive in terms of its cost structure, efficiency and productivity,” management wrote. High aviation fuel prices, nine days of strikes and the consequences of the conflict in the Middle East were cited as additional factors. Lufthansa Group’s official interim report shows that the group’s fuel costs increased by 21 percent in the first nine months of the year, reaching €6.722 billion.

Fewer aircraft on short-haul routes

The plan also includes a further reduction in capacity on short- and medium-haul routes. Lufthansa intends to reduce the number of Airbus A320 family aircraft in its main brand, with part of the capacity being replaced by Airbus A220 aircraft. The internal letter contains no specific number of aircraft or timeframe for the change.

The measures are the latest step in the restructuring of the German airline group. In September 2025, Lufthansa Group announced a plan to cut around 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030, while in July 2026 it launched a voluntary programme covering up to 550 positions in the main brand and central units. At the end of 2025, the group had around 67,100 employees in Germany.

Sources: tagesschau.de, airliners.de, sueddeutsche.de