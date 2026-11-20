Bitcoin fell below $60,000 for the first time since July as investors began moving away from risk assets amid sell-offs in technology companies. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell 3.45% to $59,381, Reuters reported.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, lost 5.34% to reach $1,648.91. The decline comes after several trading sessions in which the crypto market was under pressure due to concerns that valuations of companies linked to artificial intelligence are too high.

Investors are reducing their exposure to risk

Doubts are mounting in the market over whether the huge investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure will deliver the expected returns. Rising borrowing costs and regulatory risks following the Democratic Party’s victory in the U.S. midterm elections are adding further pressure.

Uncertainty is also being heightened by the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The development is being closely monitored by investors because of the company’s importance to the artificial intelligence sector and to technology stock valuations.

U.S. indexes head for a weekly decline

Major U.S. stock indexes are on track to post their biggest weekly decline since April 2025. At that time, U.S. President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on a number of trading partners as part of his policy known as „Liberation Day“.

Bitcoin’s movement shows how pressure on technology markets is spilling over into cryptocurrencies. Investors view both segments as riskier, making them vulnerable to shifts in expectations about interest rates, regulation and the future returns on investments in artificial intelligence.

Sources: bta.bg, ca.investing.com