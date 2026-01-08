Cyprus Ambassador: EU must be able to act independently in all areas

Deepening the autonomy of the European Union is at the heart of the priorities of the Cyprus presidency of the Council of the EU, said the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Sofia, Charalambos Kafkaridis, at the Central Military Club in Sofia at the traditional public discussion on the occasion of the start of the Cyprus rotating presidency, organized by PanEurope Bulgaria.

At the beginning of his speech, Ambassador Kafkaridis congratulated Bulgaria on its accession to the eurozone on January 1, stating that the EU needs positive developments, BTA indicated.

Cyprus takes over the presidency in difficult times with many challenges – the situation in Gaza, the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the latest developments in Venezuela, the ambassador pointed out, adding that the EU must face these challenges stronger and more united.

The ambassador presented the priorities of the Cyprus presidency, which are focused around the vision of a European Union open to the world, while deepening European autonomy in all its aspects - from defense to social cohesion and competitiveness. This is expected of the EU as a world leader, because it remains a leading power in the world, dedicated to multilateralism, the UN Charter and international law, said Kafkaridis.

He explained that autonomy does not mean isolationism and specified that the EU must remain open to the world, but must have the ability to act independently. We need a strong and confident EU that puts Europe first, working with partners in mutual interest, the ambassador said.

Kafkaridis focused on the need to strengthen the EU's ability to act independently in the field of security when necessary, highlighting the need to reduce dependencies. The CP will support key defence initiatives within the framework of the White Paper on Strengthening European Security and will work to strengthen the transatlantic relationship as a key element of European security in a reciprocal and mutually beneficial manner.

He also highlighted economic security, which is another key dimension of European security. The Cypriot government will promote the EU's maritime strategy in cooperation with countries from Africa, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region.

Again in the area of security, Ambassador Kafkaridis mentioned the management of water resources and the provision of clean and accessible water for all.

On migration as an element of European security, the Cypriot presidency will work for the full implementation of the European Pact on Migration.

As another element of European autonomy, the Cypriot ambassador pointed to competitiveness, because a more competitive Europe will be better able to achieve sustainable growth and realize its strategic goals.

Completing the single market is crucial for European integration, and the EU's financial autonomy is key to the development of a dynamic economy, the ambassador said.

High energy prices continue to hinder the EU's economic development, he said, adding that the Cypriot presidency will promote energy connectivity, especially in islands and peripheral regions.

Strengthening the EU's digital sovereignty is necessary to ensure the EU's digital leadership, said Kafkaridis.

He stressed the need for the EU to remain open to the world, which means open communication with the world with a common strategy. “We must emphasize that this effort starts within the EU“, he said, and referred to enlargement as a strategic investment for the European Union. The Cyprus Presidency is determined to support the enlargement agenda in the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Turkey on the basis of fulfilling the criteria and resolving the open issues with the neighbouring countries. Kafkaridis stressed the need for the candidate countries in the Western Balkans to resolve the problems with their neighbours.

He confirmed that Ukraine would remain a central priority during the Cyprus Presidency. The Cyprus Presidency will continue to support Ukraine in achieving a lasting and just peace with respect for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Among other priority areas of international cooperation, Kafkaridis pointed to the development of relations with the Southern Partnership, with the Mediterranean and the Persian Gulf countries. The Cyprus Presidency will also support deeper cooperation with the United States and the United Kingdom.

Tensions in international trade highlight the need to strengthen cooperation through a network of trade agreements, the ambassador said.

As another aspect of the priorities of the Cypriot Presidency, he pointed out the building of a Union that leaves no one behind. This means fighting poverty, ensuring affordable housing and energy, affordable and quality education, digital security, and an inclusive society with equal opportunities for all.

He also touched on the importance of the Multiannual Financial Framework as a necessary condition for building an autonomous EU and as a strategic map for development.

In response to a question, the Cypriot Ambassador stated that the Presidency stands in solidarity with Denmark and that the EU is united in relation to any threats to the sovereignty of the Member States.

Regarding Venezuela, he recalled that the EU has long supported a democratic transition in the country and expressed hope that recent developments will lead events in this direction.

Regarding infrastructure, the Ambassador indicated that the Cypriot Presidency will support any project regarding the diversification of energy sources. He said that Cyprus will become a major source of energy, including for Europe, due to the discoveries of large natural gas deposits in the island's offshore area.

When asked about the possibility of federalization of the EU, Kafkaridis said that his country supports closer integration and that the way forward is towards a more federalized union so that it can act more effectively when necessary. At the same time, the ambassador stated that the will of each country must be respected on fundamental issues, therefore the principle of consensus must be preserved, as long as all countries are equal and this makes the union stronger.