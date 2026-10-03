We are always open to talks with the Republic of North Macedonia, but without compromising on European policy

We are always open to talks with the Republic of North Macedonia, but talks without ultimatums and without compromising on European policy. Bulgaria is a full member of the European Union (EU) and we cannot allow a country that has embarked on the European path to not accept the values and virtues of the EU. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova to journalists in Blagoevgrad, where she participated in the celebration of the 114th anniversary of the Liberation of Gorna Dzhumaya (today's Blagoevgrad). She was responding to a question regarding a note sent by the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, for a bilateral meeting of foreign ministers on the advice of the President of the EC, Ursula von der Layahen.

This is not the first time that the government of the Republic of North Macedonia (RNM) has been advised from such a level in the European Union. I still don't know the details of the private conversation between the Prime Minister of RSM Hristijan Mickoski and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. I really hope that this time she was extremely firm, Yotova also said. She added that the report for the consideration of the European Commission on the progress of RSM towards joining the EU will be released in two weeks.

Yotova added that for this conversation to be serious, Mickoski must read the European policy regarding enlargement with RSM very well and forget that this is a bilateral issue, as he is trying to present it. I would also like to first resolve the issue with Iva Mihaylova, since we have taken it to the highest possible European and world institutions, the president also said.

Iliyana Yotova indicated that she does not believe in this sincerity, because for the third month there has been no response from the President of the RSM, Gordana Silyanovska, to whom she personally wrote about the case.

Let us remain moderately optimistic. I will speak with our Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, I want to see exactly the text of the note and how it is formulated, Yotova also said.