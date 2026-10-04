The "World Education" exhibition is being held in Sofia

The autumn edition of the international exhibition "World Education" is being held in Sofia from 10 am to 5 pm today. The forum is intended for both prospective students and students of different age groups and their parents.

High school students in the 11th and 12th grades and students can receive information about applying to bachelor's and master's programs, as well as about the conditions, scholarships and fees in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, the UK and other preferred educational destinations.

Information for younger students too

The exhibition is also aimed at students from the 7th to 10th grades who are looking for a suitable profile for education. Children between the ages of 8 and 18 can find out about language holidays and preparatory courses.

Visitors will enjoy specialized areas, thematic presentations and free consultations with career guidance experts. Parents and students will be able to talk directly with representatives of educational institutions and receive digital catalogs of specialties.

„There will be information that is sure to be useful for everyone. The presentation program can be viewed online for those who cannot come in person“, said Nikolay Hristanov from the Agency for Youth Programs and Education Abroad, which organizes the event.

Sofia is the last stop on the national tour of „World Education“. Before the capital, the exhibition was held in Varna, Burgas and Plovdiv.

Entrance to the forum is free after prior registration. Visitors can also register on site, and the presentation program is also available online.

Sources: Bulgarian National Radio