Applications for a mobile ballot box are submitted until October 10th

Voters with permanent disabilities can submit an application to vote with a mobile ballot box in the presidential elections on October 25th until October 10th. The condition is that the disability does not allow them to leave their homes and exercise their right to vote in a polling station.

„Voters with permanent disabilities who do not allow them to leave their homes have the right to vote with a mobile ballot box“, states the decision of the Central Election Commission.

A mobile section is formed when at least 10 applications from voters with permanent disabilities are submitted by October 10th. It can serve one or more settlements within the relevant municipality. In cities with district divisions, the section may cover more than one administrative district.

Possibility for applications until October 19

If a mobile section election commission has already been appointed on the territory of the settlement, applications will be able to be submitted until October 19. This option is provided for voters whose disability arose or was established after the expiration of the main term.

The application is submitted to the mayor of the municipality, region, city hall or deputy mayor. This can be done in person, through an authorized person, by mail, by fax or electronically via the website of the respective municipality. When submitting electronically, no signature or electronic signature is required.

The verification of the disability is official

The application is submitted using a template. The municipal administration carries out an official electronic check of the disability. When the check cannot be carried out successfully, the voter is required to provide a document from the TELK or NELK certifying his condition.

After being included in the list for voting with a mobile ballot box, the voter is deleted from the list at his permanent or current address. Consultations on the composition of the mobile section commissions must be completed by October 6, proposals for the composition are made by October 9, and the district election commissions appoint them by October 14.

Sources: BNR