Tsvetan Tsvetanov: If the murder of Iliyan Filipov was a contract killing, it is unlikely that the physical perpetrator would have been found so quickly

The authorities announced that they had detained the perpetrator of the murder of Iliyan Filipov. At this point, there is no other alternative to what was announced, because they said they have enough material. The prosecutor's office stated that there was a personal motive for the crime, and it is important that it be “untangled”. This was said by the former Minister of Internal Affairs Tsvetan Tsvetanov in “Wake up”

“If we assume that this is the financial part, it is important to understand how they had such a serious relationship. "Are there any financial flows generated by criminal activity and laundered through construction or other types of Filipov's official activities coming out here?" Tsvetanov pointed out.

He also said that the other version - about a love triangle - should not be ruled out either, since the murder was committed "near the home of a lady who we found out was in advanced pregnancy and Filipov had a relationship with her." "They say in Plovdiv that Megerov also had a relationship with her," Tsvetanov said.

According to him, however, it is most likely about unsettled financial relations, but what is important is on what basis they are - "whether it is from criminal activity." Tsvetanov believes that the murder was not planned for a long time, there are enough weaknesses, which is also evidenced by his quick arrest.

Tsvetanov said that when investigating the case, everything must be taken into account and whether there was any environment around Megerov that led to the fatal incident.

The former Interior Minister claims that if there had been a contract killing, it is unlikely that the physical perpetrator would have been found so quickly. He also noted that the weapon used to commit the crime has not been identified, but this is a matter of investigation.

Tsvetanov noted that the necessary protection must be provided to Megerov so that he himself can take action against himself.

Tsvetanov also commented on the case of the double murder, for which the relatives have already been waiting for 12 years for justice, and the case is starting anew. He pointed out that there is a lack of adequate and timely justice. "There is no way the judicial system is not aware that in the first instance, if there is a procedural violation, there is no way this will be accepted before the supreme judges. But in my opinion, everything is staged," claims Tsvetanov. According to him, with such a postponement, evidence that is important for the trial may disappear.