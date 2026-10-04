A woman from Veliko Tarnovo gave a chance for life to three Romanians

A 54-year-old woman gave a chance for life to three Romanians. She fell into brain death in the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care of MOBAL “Dr. Stefan Cherkezov“ on October 1.

Despite the heavy loss, her relatives made the noble decision to donate her organs and give a chance for life to other people for whom transplantation is the only chance for salvation.

No suitable recipients were found in Bulgaria, and so, under the Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Transplantation, signed with Romania in 2021, an organization was activated to transplant the organs to patients from our neighboring country.

The donor situation was realized on October 2, and the solidarity between Bulgaria and Romania became a gesture that gave a chance for life to three people.

Two kidney and one liver transplant were performed at the “Fundeni“ Clinical Institute.

“Behind every donation is a family that, in a moment of deep and painful loss, chooses to give a chance to other people. Organ donation means a chance for life to continue. We thank our partners from Bulgaria for their solidarity and cooperation, as well as all the medical teams that participated in these missions. We thank SABIF and CTS Bucharest for their quick response and commitment“, write the Romanian specialists.

The Donation Coordinator for the North Central Region and Head of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, Dr. Sibila Marinova, and the management of MOBAL “Dr. Stefan Cherkezov“, express their deep gratitude to the family of the 54-year-old woman for the noble decision, as well as to all the medical teams and institutions that participated in the coordination and implementation of the donor situation.