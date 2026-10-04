Yotova and Valchev in Sandanski: We will work for a strong Bulgaria with self-confidence, whose voice is heard in Europe

Our most sacred mission is for Bulgaria. We will work with Kiril Valchev for a strong Bulgaria that preserves and develops its identity, with the self-confidence of people, heirs of a glorious civilization. For Bulgaria, whose voice is heard in Europe and the world with reason. With these words, presidential candidate Iliana Yotova addressed the many people who gathered in Sandanski at her pre-election meeting together with vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev.

Iliyana Yotova emphasized that her many years of experience in European institutions have taught her how to defend positions and seek allies. “You sound even more well-argued and strong when the interest of the Bulgarian people is behind you“, she pointed out.

The presidential candidate was categorical that after 20 years of membership in the European Union, which will be completed next year, Bulgaria cannot stand aside from decisions and policy proposals, but must have the backbone to pose the problems of the Bulgarian people. “I have never accepted the “yes“ policy. The name “Bulgaria“ is always present in my positions abroad,“, Yotova emphasized, pointing out that with the current government of Rumen Radev, Bulgaria has an active foreign policy.

The presidential candidate pointed out that Bulgaria must have an active voice on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the consequences of which are severe. She once again emphasized that Bulgaria has no place in the Coalition of Those Who Want Ukraine and peace negotiations must begin as soon as possible.

Yotova stated that throughout her political biography, meetings with the people of Bulgaria have been the most important for her. “I don't like the anonymity of social networks, of pre-prepared speeches, I like face-to-face contact, to hear your ideas, to try to answer your questions. The best solutions come from you, the people of Bulgaria“, she addressed the citizens in Sandanski.

The presidential candidate defined as the most important issue facing Bulgaria dealing with inequalities, with large geographical and social imbalances. “I believe that we will be able to cope together with the majority in the National Assembly, with the government, with the strength of every Bulgarian“, emphasized Yotova.

Vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev highlighted the most important task for the people of Bulgaria to connect their future with it, and not to seek prospects abroad. “With all the features of Bulgarian nature, with all the achievements of Bulgaria with its entry into the European Union, the most important goal for Bulgaria in the coming years must be the people. Let's have the people“, he emphasized.

Kiril Valchev highlighted the opportunities for tourism development in the region, pointing out the great chances of Sandanski being elected a European city of tourism. “It is not by chance that Sandanski is called the European city of health, it attracts tourists from all over Bulgaria and the whole world“, said Iliyana Yotova.