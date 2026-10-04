Kostadinov in Vratsa was challenged by citizens to sing the song about Tsar Samuil

The presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane” visited the city of Kozloduy and the city of Vratsa. At election stations set up in the central squares of both cities, Kostadinov spoke to citizens about the future of Bulgaria.

“Today Bulgaria needs a different conversation. Not about the past. Not about the old divisions. But about the future. For decades, Bulgarian politics has been speaking with the same words — “civilizational choice“, “Euro-Atlantic orientation“. Created in another time, today they are emptied of meaning. And while the politicians of the past continue to speak in this language, the most important question remains unanswered: What is the common goal of Bulgaria? We have a past to be proud of. But the future cannot be built with the concepts, fears and divisions of the transition. We cannot constantly choose between other people's ready-made answers. Someone else cannot always think for us”, said Kostadinov to the gathered crowd of citizens and journalists.

Then he gave everyone who wanted a textbook on “Homeland Studies” for grades 1-4, written to preserve Bulgaria's glorious past and history as it is.

“Today, our history is often changed, as a counterbalance to this change, I wrote the textbook for the youngest, for the future of Bulgaria. "To be able to learn and know that they are descendants of a great people, because if they know their glorious past, they will build a glorious future," Kostadinov was categorical.

In response, he was challenged by those present to sing the song about Tsar Samuil in the spirit of the excitement of the past day, caused by the transfer of the bones of the great Bulgarian ruler to the lands of today's Bulgaria.

Kostadinov and Volgin - the different choice is number 11!

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