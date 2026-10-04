Russi Chernev: Filipov and Megerov have been friends since childhood

In recent years, Iliyan Filipov has been an integral part of life in Plovdiv, with a serious presence in business – owner of a large company that has long since crossed the border of Bulgaria. This was stated to bTV by Russi Chernev, a journalist.

„His investments in rail transport made him a key player on a regional scale – he carries cargo from Çanakkale to Vienna. He personally told me that he wants to cover the route from Tehran to London. My personal impressions of him are of an energetic person, with an animal instinct for business. Erbap a man who solves his own problems. It seems that he was unable to overcome the moment when his business became very big, and he – extremely influential and needs to change his ways“, he believes.

According to him, the growth of Filipov's business was within 20-25 years.

“After Filipov's death, I found out that he had a common business with Megerov. I know that he remained faithful to his childhood friendships, and the two have known each other since they were children“, said Chernev.