Third accident with a dead motorcyclist today, this time in the Aytos Pass

A serious traffic accident closed the Aytos Pass in both directions due to a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the junction for the village of Zetyovo.

There are police teams on the scene.

The Regional Road Administration confirmed to BNT that the motorcyclist died.

A motorcyclist died in Bansko after a roadside assistance service took away his right of way.

There is currently no official information about other victims, as well as the causes of the accident.

On September 30, two men and one woman died near the same location in a head-on collision between a car and cement truck.