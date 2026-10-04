The fire near Ivaylovgrad has entered Greece

The fire, which broke out at noon in the land of the Ivaylovgrad village of Gorno Lukovo, has crossed the border and is also developing on the territory of Greece. This was announced by the regional governor of Haskovo Todor Ivanov. The fire has spread to about 1000-1500 acres of dry grass, bushes and deciduous forest.

13 fire service teams, two helicopters and heavy equipment are participating in the extinguishing on the Bulgarian side. They are working in difficult-to-access terrain, and the strong wind is making it difficult to contain the flames. The mayor of Ivaylovgrad, Diana Ovcharova, has declared a partial state of emergency.

10 firefighting teams are engaged on Greek territory. According to Todor Ivanov, the situation there is becoming more complicated, as the fire is raging in a coniferous forest.

“There is currently no immediate danger to the settlements“, the Haskovo Regional Administration announced. The extinguishing continues, with teams monitoring the development of the fire on both sides of the border.

Sources: BTA, BNR, BNT