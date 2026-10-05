Shishkov inspects construction of the Botevgrad-Mezdra road

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov will inspect the construction of the Botevgrad-Mezdra road in the Lyutidol village area. The visit is part of the initiative “Regions Speak“.

Construction work, finishing work and landslide reinforcement continue along 12 kilometers of the route. Traffic in this section is temporarily organized and is difficult. The other 21 kilometers of the expressway have been modernized and traffic is carried out in four lanes.

After the inspection, a working meeting will be held in Vratsa with the regional governor, representatives of the 10 municipalities in the region, the Road Administration, the Regional Directorate of Water and Sanitation, the Water and Sanitation Department and the Geodesy and Cartography Service. Experts from the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and other agencies from the department will also participate in it.

A similar meeting is planned for the afternoon in Botevgrad. At it, Minister Shishkov will talk with representatives of the municipalities of Pravets, Etropole, Svoge and Botevgrad.

The upcoming inspection and meetings were announced by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Sources: BNR