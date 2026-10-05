CEC trains three district commissions in Sofia for the elections

The Central Election Commission will hold an information and training meeting with the members of three district election commissions in Sofia - the 23rd, 24th and 25th RECs. The meeting is dedicated to the preparation of the upcoming elections for president and vice president.

The main focus will be the organization of the vote, scheduled for October 25. The training will involve members of the commissions who will be responsible for the preparation and conduct of the elections in the respective districts of the capital.

The information and training meeting is part of the preparation of the election administration before the presidential vote. Additional details about the issues discussed and the decisions made were not provided.

Sources: BNR