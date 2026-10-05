Employees of the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture will protest in Burgas

Employees of the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture will protest in front of the district administration in Burgas. The reason is dissatisfaction with the attitude towards employees and the neglect of problems in the agency.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Rumen Radev and the National Assembly, the National Federation of Agriculture and Forestry to the union Podkrepa accuses the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski of a lack of dialogue. The union also opposes the idea of merging the Forestry Agency with the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture.

„The main reason for the protest is the bad attitude and neglect of the problems in the NAFA“, said Anelia Ivanova, chairwoman of the trade union federation for agriculture and forestry.

According to her, the unification of the two agencies is unacceptable. Ivanova pointed out that the NAFA employs 220 employees who control the territorial waters and inland reservoirs of the country.

Among the union's demands is a salary increase. The organization states that the salaries in the NAFA and the Forestry Agency are close to the minimum wage in the country.

Sources: BNR