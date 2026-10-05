Children begin receiving flu vaccines

Free immunization of children against flu begins from today. At first, doctors will only have access to nasal vaccines, and the first quantities of injectable vaccines are expected to arrive in our country at the end of October, reports BNT.

About 47 thousand nasal vaccines have been provided for the first free immunization. They will be administered to children over 2 years old, as well as to those up to 7 years old and children with chronic diseases up to 17 years old inclusive. Free immunization of the elderly will begin with a delay. 490 thousand doses are planned for it. For the first time this year, people over 75 years old will be administered a high-dose vaccine, which gives a better immune response.

Free immunization against COVID-19 is also possible from today. It will be carried out in offices of the Regional Health Inspectorates and in medical institutions. Over 14 thousand doses have been delivered. Meanwhile, the first case of influenza in the country has already been registered. According to data from the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, it was proven on September 30 in a woman hospitalized in the capital's Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases “Prof. Ivan Kirov".