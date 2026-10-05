Tens of thousands of expired medicines and animal supplements seized

On October 1, officers of the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Regional Directorate of Food Safety conducted a joint police operation under the heading of "healthcare". During the operation, an inspection was carried out of a company warehouse and office in the municipality of Kostinbrod.

The presence of numerous expired medicines and animal supplements was found, as well as those without labels, medicine boxes with an erased expiration date, numerous leaflets and company labels.

About 800 boxes of animal medicines, including antibiotics and food supplements, as well as about 200 bags of animal food, all with an expired expiration date, were seized. Documents for the commercial activity with medicinal products were also seized.

The manager of the company was detained for a period of up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for a crime under Art. 350A of the Criminal Code.