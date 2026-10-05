“The change in Sofia is being realized both in large infrastructure projects and in the places we pass through every day, leaving our homes. That is why over the past three years we have been improving the inter-block spaces at a much more serious pace, ensuring orderliness, clean air and comfort for citizens“, said the mayor of the Sofia Municipality Vasil Terziev.

For years, the spaces between the blocks of flats in the capital were left in a compromised state - with mud in the winter months and dust in the summer. Chaotic parking on grassy areas and the lack of built-up neighborhood infrastructure made it difficult for pedestrians to move from the entrances to the street network.

„We are all familiar with the inter-block spaces, which looked like this for a long time. That is why we have set a clear priority for their gradual renovation. This year alone, we have provided nearly 12 million euros for the implementation of these sites in residential complexes“, the Sofia Mayor pointed out.

Since 2024, the Sofia Municipality has commissioned the improvement of over 200 inter-block spaces in the capital. The projects are being implemented in stages, with some of the sites being completely completed, construction activities being carried out on others, and the set public and urban planning procedures are underway for the rest. When all these sites are finalized, Sofia residents will have a total of over 3,300 new regulated parking spaces, and the new vegetation includes over 500 trees and nearly 10,000 ornamental shrubs.

„Where conditions allow, we use grid concrete parking elements with a grass joint, so that rainwater can naturally soak into the soil. Through this urban approach, we arrange parking and provide free spaces for pedestrians“, added the mayor of Sofia.

The transformation of undeveloped areas is directly related to improving the ecological environment in the neighborhoods. Laying water-permeable pavements and expanding green areas prevents the formation of mud and traps dust particles in the ground layer.

„Undeveloped spaces between blocks are a source of dust. Turning them into organized areas with normal pavement and vegetation limits the amount of dust in the air. This is part of our larger systematic work for cleaner air in Sofia, thanks to which the number of days with exceedances of fine particulate matter standards decreased by 88% compared to last year,“ emphasized Vasil Terziev.