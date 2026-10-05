Minister Shishkov: The resignation of the director of "Automagistrali" is for personal reasons, not because of the barriers

The executive director of "Automagistrali" EAD Ivan Kunev has resigned for personal reasons and there was no pressure on him. This was told to journalists in Vratsa by regional minister Ivan Shishkov during a meeting of the initiative "Regions Speak", BTA reports.

“I understood that the director resigned for personal reasons, he did not inform me. There was no problem“, explained Shishkov and added that he did not want to enter anyone's personal space.

“There was neither a conflict nor any problem. Everyone has the right to personal reasons and we should respect personal reasons“, said the minister.

“The work is really very active, very intense, everyone is doing their own thing. I hope the problem is not more serious, personal. I wish him to solve his problems faster“, said Shishkov.

The regional minister was categorical that Kunev did not leave because of a problem with the guardrails, as stated in a statement from the Road Safety Institute, from where they spread information that Kunev left the post because of disagreement with the way in which the replacement of the guardrails is carried out, as well as with the actions of Minister Ivan Shishkov.

I remind you that the composition of the Board of Directors of “Automagistrali“ EAD was renewed in mid-July by order of the regional minister until a competition is held. It was then that Eng. Ivan Kunev was appointed as Executive Director. He has a Master's degree in "Automotive Expertise" from the Southwestern University "Neofit Rilski" in Blagoevgrad. In the period 2009-2024 he was the Director of the Regional Road Administration - Blagoevgrad and has experience in the construction sector.