Yotova: Varna will become a major technological and industrial center

Varna has the potential to become one of the major technological and industrial centers of Bulgaria. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova during a briefing in the seaside capital.

“I believe that Varna will be a major technological center“, said Yotova. According to her, the city's universities should play an important role in this, which should be even more profiled in technological areas and give students access to the latest scientific knowledge and achievements.

The President pointed out that Varna's advantages include transport connectivity, infrastructure, geographical location and proximity to other countries. According to her, the city has the potential to become a digital hub, with one of Bulgaria's important digital corridors passing through it.

Yotova predicted that in the coming years, significant infrastructure projects related to electricity and gas will also pass through the region.

When asked whether industrial development can be combined with tourism, the president emphasized the security and protection of the Black Sea. “I want to protect the sea above all, because the signals recently have been very worrying“, said Yotova.

She recalled the cases of drone parts found in the Black Sea, as well as an incident with a drone about 40 kilometers from the Bulgarian coast. The president also mentioned an incident with a ship traveling from Odessa in a southerly direction. According to her, the information from the Bulgarian authorities shows that the vessel is far enough out to sea, but the situation must be monitored carefully.

“Risks and threats to the Black Sea are every day“, emphasized Yotova. She pointed out that the topic was also among the main focuses of her speech to the UN General Assembly.

The President also drew attention to the importance of the Black Sea as a key transport corridor for grain exports. According to her, a possible interruption of commercial shipping and supplies could deepen food problems in Africa, which in turn could lead to new migratory pressure towards Europe.

Yotova also pointed out that due to uncertainty, large insurance companies are finding it increasingly difficult to insure cargo and transport through the Black Sea. This creates a risk of hindering shipping to major ports and problems with supplies.

In her words, Bulgaria must work to reach an agreement between the Black Sea countries that would guarantee freedom and safety of shipping. When asked whether Varna could host an international initiative for peace and security in the region, Yotova answered in the affirmative.

According to her, such an initiative is achievable, but requires active diplomacy, especially given the fact that two of the Black Sea countries are in military conflict. “It is difficult there with diplomatic channels, but the efforts are worth it. I will personally work in this direction“, Iliana Yotova also said.